IIOJK women, children worst victims of Kashmir dispute: JKNF

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front has condemned in strong terms the continued bloodshed, harassment of women and children, arrest and torture of youth at the hands of the Indian occupation forces in the territory.

The JKNF spokesman, Shafiq-ur-Rehman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, on one hand, Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror by killing youth in fake encounters, while, on the other, they are harassing and humiliating women and children in cordon and search operations. “It is shocking to see that Kashmiri children are being targeted, detained under notorious laws and subjected to the worst kind of torture in jails and interrogation centers”, he added.

Terming it as flagrant violations of the international covenants, the spokesman said that the women and children in IIOJK had been the worst victims of the Indian state terrorism.

Referring to devastating effects of the lingering conflict, he said, “Women and children, being vulnerable segments of the society, have always been at the receiving end; they are being arrested, tortured, humiliated and harassed by the Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley”, he said, adding that it was quite unfortunate that the international community was silent on the sufferings of Kashmiris who have been worst victims of the deadly conflict.

Terming the ongoing bloodshed and unrest in the territory as a direct consequence of the lingering conflict, the spokesman reiterated his party’s demand for a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the spokesman sought the world human rights bodies’ role in the early release of the illegally detained party Chairman, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, who has been languishing in Tihar Jail for over past three years. Terming the illegal imprisonment of Nayeem Khan and others as a deep-rooted conspiracy to suppress voice of dissent in Kashmir, the JKNF spokesman said, the ailing Hurriyat leader was being deliberately punished for his unprecedented role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.


