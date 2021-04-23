IIOJK women, children worst victims of Kashmir dispute: JKNF

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front has condemned in strong terms the continued bloodshed, harassment of women and children, arrest and torture of youth at the hands of the Indian occupation forces in the territory.

The JKNF spokesman, Shafiq-ur-Rehman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, on one hand, Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror by killing youth in fake encounters, while, on the other, they are harassing and humiliating women and children in cordon and search operations. “It is shocking to see that Kashmiri children are being targeted, detained under notorious laws and subjected to the worst kind of torture in jails and interrogation centers”, he added.

Terming it as flagrant violations of the international covenants, the spokesman said that the women and children in IIOJK had been the worst victims of the Indian state terrorism.

Referring to devastating effects of the lingering conflict, he said, “Women and children, being vulnerable segments of the society, have always been at the receiving end; they are being arrested, tortured, humiliated and harassed by the Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley”, he said, adding that it was quite unfortunate that the international community was silent on the sufferings of Kashmiris who have been worst victims of the deadly conflict.

Terming the ongoing bloodshed and unrest in the territory as a direct consequence of the lingering conflict, the spokesman reiterated his party’s demand for a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the spokesman sought the world human rights bodies’ role in the early release of the illegally detained party Chairman, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, who has been languishing in Tihar Jail for over past three years. Terming the illegal imprisonment of Nayeem Khan and others as a deep-rooted conspiracy to suppress voice of dissent in Kashmir, the JKNF spokesman said, the ailing Hurriyat leader was being deliberately punished for his unprecedented role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

Like this: Like Loading...