Pakistan always desired resolution of all outstanding issues with India: Fawad

Islamabad, April 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan always worked for peace and desired resolution of all outstanding issues with India including that of Kashmir as it was linked with prosperity for the people of both the countries.

Responding to a question about normalization of relations with India, while talking to private television channel, he said the Indian government should think over it.

He said the RAW had also been involved in terrorist activities in this part of the region. About the recent acts pf terrorism in Balochistan, Fawad Hussain recalled that Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav had a network in Balochistan.

Appreciating the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), he said they were playing vital role in combating terror in Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...