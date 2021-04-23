Pakistan wants resolution of all disputes with India through talks

Islamabad, April 23 (KMS): Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding disputes with India through dialogue of which Kashmir is the core issue.

Responding to a question at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, the Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan wants to resolve all issues with India through talks including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India’s illegal and unilateral acts of 5 August 2019 vitiated the environment and now onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful and result oriented dialogue.

