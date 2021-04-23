Release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders demanded

UN, EU urged to take cognizance of grim HR situation in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the APHC Secretary General, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and other Hurriyat leaders have demanded immediate release of all illegally detained resistance leaders and activists including Ayaz Akbar.

Hurriyat leaders including Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Khawaja Firdous, Umar Aadil Dar, Khalid Bashir, Assadullah Parray and Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami made the demand while addressing mourners who had gathered at the residence of incarcerated APHC leader, Ayaz Akbar, in Maloora HMT area of Srinagar to condole the demise of his wife. Ayaz Akbar’s spouse, who was suffering from cancer for the last eight years, passed away last night. Ayaz Akbar has been languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail following his arrest in July 2017 in a false case. He could not attend the funeral of his wife due to detention.

Addressing the mourners, the Hurriyat leaders said that resistance leaders including Ayaz Akbar, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Peer Saifullah, Raja Marajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen were lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK without basic facilities. They said that the detainees faced serious threat to their life in the highly congested jails due to spike in the coronavirus cases in the occupied territory and India. They appealed to the international human rights organizations to play their role in the release of the Kashmiri prisoners.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad Parra, Farida Bahenji, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Muttahida Jihad Council Chairman, Syed Salahuddin in their statements expressed grief over the demise of Ayaz Akbar’s wife.

Posters appeared in Srinagar and other areas, calling for restoration of pre-August 05, 2019 status of IIOJK. The posters were displayed by the Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative.

Senior leader of the Communist Party of India Marxist, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, in a statement in Srinagar described the occupation authorities’ move to set up a Special Task Force to monitor the activities of employees as arbitrary and draconian. He warned that such measures will deepen the anger and discontentment among the ranks of employees.

In Paris, the Jammu and Kashmir Forum France in a statement maintained that any changes to the status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir could only be made with the direct consultation of the Kashmiri people, who must play a central role in the determination of their future. It urged the United Nations, European Union and rest of the civilized world to take cognizance of the ever-deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied territory.

