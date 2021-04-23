Restoration of IIOJK’S special status urged

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, calling for restoration of the special status of the territory repealed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019.

The posters displayed by the Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, said, the people of IIOJK want pre-August 05, 2019 status with special rights.

The posters urged all the regional political parties of the occupied territory to respect the historical political movement and raise the voice for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

