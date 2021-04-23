Retired Brigadier denied bed in Delhi Army hospitals

Dies of Covid while being taken to Chandigarh

New Delhi, April 23 (KMS): Amid spike in corona virus cases in India, a retired Brigadier of the Indian Army died of Covid while being shifted to Chandigarh after he was denied a bed in any of the hospitals in Delhi.

Brigadier (retd) Rashpal Singh Parmar was being taken to Chandigarh after his son was unable to secure a bed in any of the hospitals in Delhi, including Army’s Base Hospital and Defence Research and Development Organisation’s hospital.

The family members of the deceased had arranged an oxygen cylinder for him and drove him to Chandigarh for immediate treatment. However, he died on the way.

Lt Col S S Sohi (retd), President of Ex-Servicemen Grievances Cell, Mohali, told Indian media that Parmar was turned away from all hospitals despite showing all documents. He said that after being denied admission in Base Hospital, Parmer’s son took him to the DRDO Hospital near the airport but he could not secure admission even there despite showing all documents. Private hospitals too didn’t help, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...