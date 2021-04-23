Srinagar Jamia Masjid Muazzin passes away

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Molvi Yasin Shah, ‘Mu’azzin’ of historic Srinagar Jamia Masjid, passed away on Friday after a brief illness. He was 80.

A large number of people participated in his funeral prayers.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not lead the Namaz-e-Janaza as he continues to remain under house arrest since August 2019.

As per the statement, the Mirwaiz expressed deep grief and termed it a big loss for the people of Srinagar especially for those having association and devotion with Jamia Masjid.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, also expressed deep grief and sorrow over his demise of Molvi Yasin Shah and described it a big loss for the religious fraternity of Kashmir, especially those who would visit Jamia Masjid.

The Auqaf members, while paying glowing tributes to Molvi Yasin Shah, termed him a true ‘Aashiq-e-Rasool’ (SAW). They said that the sweet and melodious voice of the deceased used to attract thousands of faithful to throng the Jamia Masjid.

