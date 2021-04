Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the wife of incarcerated APHC leader Ayaz Akbar died in Srinagar after protracted illness.

The deceased was suffering from cancer for the last 8 years. Her Nimaz-e-Janaza will be held today at 8 AM at her residence in Maloora HMT area of Srinagar.

Ayaz Akbar is facing illegal detention in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

