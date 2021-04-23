Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the wife of incarcerated APHC leader Ayaz Akbar died in Srinagar after protracted illness.

The deceased, Rafeeqa Begum, was suffering from cancer for the last 8 years. She passed away on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Her Nimaz-e-Janaza was held, today, at her residence in Maloora HMT area of Srinagar.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, hundreds of people including liberation leaders Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Mohammad Yasin Butt, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Syed Zahoor Gilani and Abdul Ghani Butt participated in her Nimaz-e-Janaza.

Ayaz Akbar is facing illegal detention in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail since July 2017.

The infamous Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Ayaz Akbar and dozens of Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Merajuddin Kalwal, Pir Saifulla, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah and Zahoor Ahmad Watali on fake cases to silence democratic and freedom voice of Kashmiris.

Like this: Like Loading...