Dr Bilquies demands release of Shabbir Shah, other IIOJK detainees

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Dr Bilquies demands release of Shabbir Shah, other IIOJK detainees

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as the situation created by COVID-19 worsens in India, Dr Bilquies Shah, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has demanded release of all Kashmiri prisoners including her husband languishing in different Indian jails.

Dr Bilquies, who herself is a reputed doctor, wrote on her facebook page “High time to release my husband Shabbir Shah and all other Kashmiri prisoners lodged at Tihar and different jails across India. If not release at least shift them to J&K.”

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmed Shah, is undergoing detention at New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail since 2017 following his arrest by the India’s Enforcement Directorate from Srinagar in connection with a false case registered against him. Besides Shabbir Shah, other Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists like Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf and Zahoor Ahmed Watali are also lodged in Tihar Jail.

The appeal of Dr Bilquies Shah has come at a time when reports suggest that lacs of people are getting affected by COVID-19 in India on daily basis. The sharp increase in corona cases in India has put the lives of Kashmiri prisoners in high risk because of the fact that they remain far off from their homeland and are being denied the basic facilities.

Shabbir Shah, who has spent more than 33 years of his life in different Indian jails so far only because of his peculiar political ideology, is suffering from various ailments and his health is deteriorating after every passing day. Reports suggest that dozens of other Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different jails of India are also suffering from different ailments and are not being treated properly.

Meanwhile, the DFP in a statement in Srinagar urged the world human rights organisations to play their role in the release of all Kashmiri prisoners including Shabbir Shah or their shifting to their homeland.


