In human gesture, IIOJK dealers send 100 oxygen concentrators to Maharashtra

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is subjecting the Kashmiris to the worst brutalities, the people of the territory in an extraordinary human gesture gave their own share of the life-saving oxygen to severely COVID-affected Indian state of Maharashtra.

India is presently facing the acute crises of medical oxygen supplies to treat the rising number of coronavirus cases. The severity of the crisis can be judged from the fact that twenty-five COVID-19 patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the Indian capital in the last 24 hours and, as per the officials, the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk.

In a heartwarming gesture, Kashmir based dealers, who had 100 oxygen concentrators in stock, sold those to an aid organization based in Mumbai that too at cost much lesser than market price. The Kashmiri dealers had procured these oxygen concentrators in winter when the price of such equipment was at its lowest due to the declining COVID-19 cases.

“Suppliers in Delhi who earlier offered Oxygen Concentrators, for Rs 38 to Rs 45 thousand a piece are quoting a new price : Rs 75 to Rs 85 thousand a piece and the waiting period is 2 weeks,” Mohammad Afaq Sayeed, who runs SRO Batamaloo, an organisation working for the welfare of the poor wrote on his Facebook wall.

“And Kashmiri dealers who had Oxygen Concentrators in stock sold the same to Aid Organisation of Maharashtra for Rs 42 to Rs 44 thousand only. More than 100 machines sent to Maharashtra from Kashmir. Hats off. Time and again Kashmiris are proving, what compassion and care means (sic),” he added.

The shortage of oxygen in hospitals across India has led to a high demand for oxygen concentrator machines. The equipment that can be kept at home is being seen as a handy life-saving device. The machine filters oxygen from the air in the room, which can be administered to the patient. As an increasing number of patients resort to home quarantine, demand for oxygen concentrators has increased enormously.

