In human gesture, IIOJK dealers send 100 oxygen concentrators to Maharashtra

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

In human gesture, IIOJK dealers send 100 oxygen concentrators to Maharashtra

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is subjecting the Kashmiris to the worst brutalities, the people of the territory in an extraordinary human gesture gave their own share of the life-saving oxygen to severely COVID-affected Indian state of Maharashtra.

India is presently facing the acute crises of medical oxygen supplies to treat the rising number of coronavirus cases. The severity of the crisis can be judged from the fact that twenty-five COVID-19 patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the Indian capital in the last 24 hours and, as per the officials, the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk.

In a heartwarming gesture, Kashmir based dealers, who had 100 oxygen concentrators in stock, sold those to an aid organization based in Mumbai that too at cost much lesser than market price. The Kashmiri dealers had procured these oxygen concentrators in winter when the price of such equipment was at its lowest due to the declining COVID-19 cases.

“Suppliers in Delhi who earlier offered Oxygen Concentrators, for Rs 38 to Rs 45 thousand a piece are quoting a new price : Rs 75 to Rs 85 thousand a piece and the waiting period is 2 weeks,” Mohammad Afaq Sayeed, who runs SRO Batamaloo, an organisation working for the welfare of the poor wrote on his Facebook wall.

“And Kashmiri dealers who had Oxygen Concentrators in stock sold the same to Aid Organisation of Maharashtra for Rs 42 to Rs 44 thousand only. More than 100 machines sent to Maharashtra from Kashmir. Hats off. Time and again Kashmiris are proving, what compassion and care means (sic),” he added.

The shortage of oxygen in hospitals across India has led to a high demand for oxygen concentrator machines. The equipment that can be kept at home is being seen as a handy life-saving device. The machine filters oxygen from the air in the room, which can be administered to the patient. As an increasing number of patients resort to home quarantine, demand for oxygen concentrators has increased enormously.


