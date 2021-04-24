Italian politician vows to take up Kashmir issue at EU forums

Rome (Italy), April 24 (KMS): Former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and leader of the coalition ruling party Matteo Salvini has expressed support for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and promised to raise the issue at the European Union (EU) forums.

Matteo Salvini, who is leader of the second largest party, Northern League, in the Italian Parliament, has been a very active member of the European Union for many years.

In a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador in Italy, Jauhar Saleem, Salvini also appreciated Islamabad’s efforts for promoting peace and human rights in its region and expressed his keenness to expand bilateral ties in all areas, especially trade and investment.

During the one to one discussion, a mutual desire for high level exchanges was evinced with Senator Salvini inviting Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Italy and Ambassador Saleem inviting the Northern League leader to visit Pakistan as the head of a parliamentary delegation.

He also lauded the steadfastness of the Italian government in the face of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in a loss of hundreds of lives in Italy and hugely impacted its economy.

