JKPL seeks political prisoners’ release amid spike in COVID cases

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has urged the Indian authorities to release all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists on humanitarian grounds amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

The JKPL General Secretary Naseer-ul-Islam addressing a meeting of his party in Srinagar said that crowded jails were most vulnerable in spread of the coronavirus among inmates, which is a matter of grave concern.

He appealed to the IIOJK people to strictly follow the preventive measures and guidelines as suggested by medical experts so that precious human lives can be saved and the deadly disease is prevented from spreading further

Party members Fayaz Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad, Javaid Wani, Zahoor Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad, Rafiq Ahmad, Mohammad Altaf and others attended the meeting.

