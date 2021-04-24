Pak PM, FM express solidarity with Indian people facing dangerous wave of Covid-19

Islamabad, April 24 (KMS): Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have expressed solidarity with the Indian people who are facing a dangerous wave of coronavirus.

Imran Khan in a tweet said, “I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his tweet said, “We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India.”

