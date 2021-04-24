Pakistan not holding any talks with India through back-door channels: FM

Picture of the day

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Pakistan not holding any talks with India through back-door channels: FM

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir
Kashmir Media Service

Istanbul, April 24 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has categorically rejected the speculations of any secret talks between Pakistan and India through back-door channels or third party involvement, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We are not having any talks [with India] at the moment. UAE is not facilitating any talks,” Qureshi told TRT, a Turkish Television Network.

The Foreign Minister said that UAE had good relations with both Pakistan and India, the two South Asian nuclear states, but there were no such talks.

He, however, added that Pakistan never shied away from talks but it was India which had been shying away from the talks.

The Foreign Minister referred to the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that if Indian would take one step forward, Pakistan would take two.

He said Pakistan was willing for talks but Indian will have to create a conducive environment vitiated by its unilateral August 5, 2019 action in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which deprived the Kashmiris of their fundamental rights.

“How talks can be held in such an environment,”? the Foreign Minister questioned adding that even some secular segments in India were saying that the policy of Indian government for Kashmir had failed to achieve the objectives.

 


