Release of Hurriyat leaders amid corona situation demanded

Muzaffarabad, April 24 (KMS): Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and other human rights organizations have expressed concerns over the deplorable situation caused by Coronavirus in India and demanded immediate release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad, said India is facing the worst situation of pandemic and it is inevitable that all Kashmiri prisoners should be released immediately to save them from getting affected with the deadly virus.

He deplored that the notorious Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Pir Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Zahoor Ahmed Witali, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi and many others on fake charges.

He reiterated that the international human rights organizations should increase pressure on the Indian government to release all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists. “Human rights groups in India should also demand the release of Kashmiri prisoners,” Ghazali added.

Moreover, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights and other human rights organizations have also demanded the release of Kashmiri political detainees as the people are facing shortage of medical oxygen all over India.

