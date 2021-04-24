Task force for monitoring IIOJK employees to impede work culture: Lone

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Task force for monitoring IIOJK employees to impede work culture: Lone

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has called the constitution of a task force to monitor IIOJK employees a toolkit to suppress employees, saying it will impede the work culture in government departments.

Party Member of Parliament, Muhammad Akbar Lone in a statement in Srinagar termed the measure of monitoring the IIOJK employees with a task force a diktat destined to take away what was given by the Constitution to people in the form of fundamental rights.

He called the measure a colonial hangover that gives sweeping powers to government with minimal safeguards to protect the interests of employees thus putting them at the disadvantage of being labelled as antinational.

“Such measures might be used against anybody who wounds the vanity of government or criticizes its policies. There is a stark distinction between being anti-national and having an opinion, this diktat obliterates such distinction,” he added.

Akbar Lone said, the new gag provides a handy tool to higher-ups in bureaucracy to suppress their subordinates and lower-rung officers on unjustified excuses. “Having such a measure in place in a functioning democracy is uncalled for. It is bound to add to haughtiness in bureaucracy,” he maintained.

He said, the misstep is yet another low this government has touched. Such a law, he added, was not required in the first place because there are already required service rules that deal with such employees as are involved in any unscrupulous activity. He said, the measure, it goes without saying, gives a ditch to the claim of the government on the return of normalcy in Kashmir. Normal situations do not require the government to have such bizarre diktats in place.

Underlining the undemocratic underpinnings of the gag, Akbar Lone asked the government to roll back the diktat as it would severely affect the work culture in government departments. “This is what the government has for our employees when they are in the frontline fighting the resurgence of COVID-19. With such measures, the ruling dispensation at New Delhi has brought dark days for labour classes in Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: