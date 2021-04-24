Task force for monitoring IIOJK employees to impede work culture: Lone

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has called the constitution of a task force to monitor IIOJK employees a toolkit to suppress employees, saying it will impede the work culture in government departments.

Party Member of Parliament, Muhammad Akbar Lone in a statement in Srinagar termed the measure of monitoring the IIOJK employees with a task force a diktat destined to take away what was given by the Constitution to people in the form of fundamental rights.

He called the measure a colonial hangover that gives sweeping powers to government with minimal safeguards to protect the interests of employees thus putting them at the disadvantage of being labelled as antinational.

“Such measures might be used against anybody who wounds the vanity of government or criticizes its policies. There is a stark distinction between being anti-national and having an opinion, this diktat obliterates such distinction,” he added.

Akbar Lone said, the new gag provides a handy tool to higher-ups in bureaucracy to suppress their subordinates and lower-rung officers on unjustified excuses. “Having such a measure in place in a functioning democracy is uncalled for. It is bound to add to haughtiness in bureaucracy,” he maintained.

He said, the misstep is yet another low this government has touched. Such a law, he added, was not required in the first place because there are already required service rules that deal with such employees as are involved in any unscrupulous activity. He said, the measure, it goes without saying, gives a ditch to the claim of the government on the return of normalcy in Kashmir. Normal situations do not require the government to have such bizarre diktats in place.

Underlining the undemocratic underpinnings of the gag, Akbar Lone asked the government to roll back the diktat as it would severely affect the work culture in government departments. “This is what the government has for our employees when they are in the frontline fighting the resurgence of COVID-19. With such measures, the ruling dispensation at New Delhi has brought dark days for labour classes in Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.

