TeK UK organizes demos against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

London, April 24 (KMS): Protest demonstrations against the Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were held in various cities of the United Kingdom on the call of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK.

The demonstrators were carrying placards depicting the atrocities committed by Indian troops in IIOJK.

President of Tehreek e Kashmir UK, Raja Fahim Kayani, addressing the protesters said that the silence of the United Nations on the plight of Kashmiris was very unfortunate. He called upon the UN to help in release of all Kashmiri detainees, especially political prisoners and human rights defenders, repeal of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Acts (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), allowing of UN-supervised investigations into cases of extra-judicial executions and other serious and systematic human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Secretary General TeK UK Midlands, Azam Farooq, said freedom is the birthright of Kashmiris and India cannot usurp it with its occupational forces in IIOJK. Target killing of youth, molestation of women and demolishing of houses has become a favourite tactic of Indian forces but they will never succeed in stopping Kashmiris from the demand of freedom from India, he added.

CEC Member of TeK UK, Muhammad Shabbir, said it is high time the developed world takes the Kashmir dispute seriously. He said that the world leaders, international organizations, P5 (UN Security Council’s five permanent members) and UNSC must intervene to save humanity in IIOJK.

Senior Vice President of Muslim Conference UK, Chaudhry Muhammad Ziarat, while expressing his views said Indian occupational forces have started target killing of Kashmiri youth in the month of Ramadan and demolishing the houses. There is chaos and unrest in the Kashmir Valley and since 5th August 2019 people are being continuously tortured, he said.

Founding Member TeK UK, Chaudhry Allah Ditta, while expressing his views said the countless sacrifices made by the Kashmiri brothers and sisters will never go waste and the Kashmiris will get freedom which is their birthright as promised to them by the resolutions of the United Nations.

TeK UK’s Birmingham leaders, Muhammad Javed, Dr Arif, Ansar Raja and Anwar Aziz expressed concern over the killing of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.


