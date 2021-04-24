UN resolutions provide best roadmap to settle Kashmir dispute: JKML

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that United Nations resolutions provide the best roadmap for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The JKML Acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra addressing a meeting in Srinagar on the occasion of the Founding Day of the organization said that the party would continue its struggle till the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for freedom from illegal occupation of India and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion. He said that lasting peace and stability in South Asia could not be guaranteed without settling the Kashmir dispute.

Abdul Ahad Parra appealed to the United Nations Secretary General, to play a role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also urged the international human rights organizations to work for an end to Indian oppression in IIOJK and put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Alam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Hameed Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Ayaz Akbar, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Shaukat Hakeem, Merajuddin Nanda, Waheed Ahmad Gojri, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Amir Hamza, Dr Shafi Shariati, Advocate Zahid Ali and Muhammad Yousuf Falahi.

The participants of the meeting also offered prayers for the departed soul of the wife of APHC leader, Ayaz Akbar.

The meeting was attended by Asadullah Parrey, Feroz Ahmed Khan and Bashir Ahmed Budgami online.

