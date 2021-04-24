UN resolutions provide best roadmap to settle Kashmir dispute: JKML

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

UN resolutions provide best roadmap to settle Kashmir dispute: JKML

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that United Nations resolutions provide the best roadmap for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The JKML Acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra addressing a meeting in Srinagar on the occasion of the Founding Day of the organization said that the party would continue its struggle till the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for freedom from illegal occupation of India and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion. He said that lasting peace and stability in South Asia could not be guaranteed without settling the Kashmir dispute.

Abdul Ahad Parra appealed to the United Nations Secretary General, to play a role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also urged the international human rights organizations to work for an end to Indian oppression in IIOJK and put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Alam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Hameed Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Ayaz Akbar, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Shaukat Hakeem, Merajuddin Nanda, Waheed Ahmad Gojri, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Amir Hamza, Dr Shafi Shariati, Advocate Zahid Ali and Muhammad Yousuf Falahi.

The participants of the meeting also offered prayers for the departed soul of the wife of APHC leader, Ayaz Akbar.

The meeting was attended by Asadullah Parrey, Feroz Ahmed Khan and Bashir Ahmed Budgami online.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: