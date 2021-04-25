Checking of govt employees social media accounts flayed

Indian parliament can’t abrogate Article 370

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the occupation authorities in yet another dictatorial move have ordered to check all social media accounts of the government employees aimed at intimidating them and creating an environment of fear and harassment.

The authorities have already set up special task force to monitor the activities of the government servants. The new measures are meant to implicate Kashmiris in the government services in false cases, put them behind the bars and punish them. The steps are considered totally against the basic human rights including the right to privacy, free will and opinion.

The member of Indian parliament from National Conference, Muhammad Akbar Lone in a statement in Srinagar called the constitution of the task force to monitor IIOJK employees a toolkit to suppress employees and a diktat destined to take away what was given by the Constitution to people in the form of fundamental rights.

The Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti said that the India’s paranoia about the Kashmiris has touched a new low with social media accounts of even government employees now being monitored. She maintained that the vengeance with which IIOJK’s special status was scrapped doesn’t seem to have an end in sight.

Former judge of IIOJK High Court, Justice retired Hasnain Masoodi in a media interview in Srinagar said that Indian parliament had no jurisdiction to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. He pointed out that the President of India doesn’t have the powers to recommend the abrogation or even any change in any constitutional or the parliamentary guarantees.

Meanwhile, Turkish news agency, Anadolu, while quoting Srinagar-based rights defenders and political activists in its report said that the Kashmiri detainees are sent to faraway jails in India to make their plight invisible to the world at large. It said that the detention of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai since July 2020 highlights the bleak plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners. The report pointed out that the laws under which people are detained have become harsher under Narendra Modi government. It pointed out that earlier jail visits by International Committee of Red Cross officials and teams of Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association would provide some relief to the prisoners, but these visits have been stopped after the territory was brought under Delhi’s direct rule.

Posters and banners have reappeared in different parts of Srinagar reiterating the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the struggle for freedom till the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir. The posters displayed by pro-freedom organizations asked India to revert its decision of August 5, 2019 to maintain the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to founding party leader, Shaheed Ashiq Hussain Khan on his eleventh martyrdom anniversary.

On the other hand, Hurriyat leaders Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Mir Shahid Saleem, Devinder Singh Behl, Sikh Intellectual Circle Chairman Narender Singh Khalsa, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf and Altaf Wani in their statements expressed condolences over the deaths of the sister of Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and wife of APHC leader Ayaz Akbar. The leaders said that the deceased women along with thousands of other Kashmiri women are a symbol of resistance against the forcible occupation of their motherland.

Like this: Like Loading...