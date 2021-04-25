Checking of govt employees social media accounts flayed

Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmir Media Service

Indian parliament can’t abrogate Article 370

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the occupation authorities in yet another dictatorial move have ordered to check all social media accounts of the government employees aimed at intimidating them and creating an environment of fear and harassment.

The authorities have already set up special task force to monitor the activities of the government servants. The new measures are meant to implicate Kashmiris in the government services in false cases, put them behind the bars and punish them. The steps are considered totally against the basic human rights including the right to privacy, free will and opinion.

The member of Indian parliament from National Conference, Muhammad Akbar Lone in a statement in Srinagar called the constitution of the task force to monitor IIOJK employees a toolkit to suppress employees and a diktat destined to take away what was given by the Constitution to people in the form of fundamental rights.

The Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti said that the India’s paranoia about the Kashmiris has touched a new low with social media accounts of even government employees now being monitored. She maintained that the vengeance with which IIOJK’s special status was scrapped doesn’t seem to have an end in sight.

Former judge of IIOJK High Court, Justice retired Hasnain Masoodi in a media interview in Srinagar said that Indian parliament had no jurisdiction to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. He pointed out that the President of India doesn’t have the powers to recommend the abrogation or even any change in any constitutional or the parliamentary guarantees.

Meanwhile, Turkish news agency, Anadolu, while quoting Srinagar-based rights defenders and political activists in its report said that the Kashmiri detainees are sent to faraway jails in India to make their plight invisible to the world at large. It said that the detention of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai since July 2020 highlights the bleak plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners. The report pointed out that the laws under which people are detained have become harsher under Narendra Modi government. It pointed out that earlier jail visits by International Committee of Red Cross officials and teams of Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association would provide some relief to the prisoners, but these visits have been stopped after the territory was brought under Delhi’s direct rule.

Posters and banners have reappeared in different parts of Srinagar reiterating the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the struggle for freedom till the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir. The posters displayed by pro-freedom organizations asked India to revert its decision of August 5, 2019 to maintain the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to founding party leader, Shaheed Ashiq Hussain Khan on his eleventh martyrdom anniversary.

On the other hand, Hurriyat leaders Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui, Mir Shahid Saleem, Devinder Singh Behl, Sikh Intellectual Circle Chairman Narender Singh Khalsa, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf and Altaf Wani in their statements expressed condolences over the deaths of the sister of Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and wife of APHC leader Ayaz Akbar. The leaders said that the deceased women along with thousands of other Kashmiri women are a symbol of resistance against the forcible occupation of their motherland.


