IIOJK Grand Mufti urges masjid bodies to keep oxygen cylinders ready for covid patients

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has said that every masjid committee must keep oxygen cylinders ready to help the serious COVID patients while as every masjid should be fumigated in a phased manner.

Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a media interview in Srinagar said, “Oxygen cylinders should be kept in ready mode in every locality to meet any exigency or the patient who needs it.” He added that masjid committees must procure fumigation machines and fumigate/ sanitize every masjid in phased manner.

He also urged the people to follow Standard operating procedure (SOPs) in spirit and to take all precautions while offering prayers in masjids across IIOJK. He also appealed people to make special prayers in masjids to seek refuge from the COVID pandemic.

