India descends into COVID hell as system collapses

Kashmir Media Service

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India descends into COVID hell as system collapses

Top Story Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#ModiBlamedForIndianCovidDisaster

New Delhi, April 25 (KMS): The Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has failed to cope with second wave of COVID-19 as India marked a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic recording 3.49 lakh fresh cases; 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Political experts and analysts in their interviews said, patients are struggling to get beds in Covid-19 hospitals adding there is especially acute shortage of oxygen.

They said, the hashtag #WeCannotBreathe is trending on Indian twitter amid Covid-19 Tsunami and the Indian TVs showed families tending to the sick in hospital corridors and streets as they waited for medical attention.

The political experts and analysts appreciated human gesture shown by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan towards the affected Indian people, saying the Pakistani nation is praying for the speedy recovery of Covid-19 patients in India and the world.

They said, despite facing Indian brutalities, the Kashmiris while showing the same gesture sent 100 oxygen concentrators to India’s Maharashtra state. They said that the Indian politicians had also denounced the Modi government for his failure to cope with the COVID-19 cases.

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government was responsible for the current crisis over oxygen shortages and lack of ICU beds. Another Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said, Prime Minister, Modi failed to provide a sense of safety, direction and leadership during massive surge in Covid-19 infections. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, PM Modi completely failed in controlling Covid-19 situation.

The political experts and analysts were of the view that Modi government’s decision to allow a major Hindu festival, Kumbh Mela, to take place in Uttrakhand state proved Corona super-spreader. The government’s decision to allow holding mass election rallies in West Bengal also worsened the already bad Covid situation in India, they added.

They said, when the BJP government should have focused on fighting the Coronavirus, Prime Minister, Modi was busy addressing election rallies.
The political experts and analysts said, the international press has also blamed Modi for failure to tackle second wave Coronavirus across India. “Modi flounders in India’s gigantic second wave, writes The Times, London. The Guardian in blistering headline says, “The system has collapsed: India’s descent into Covid hell.” They added.


