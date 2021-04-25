Indian parliament has no jurisdiction to abrogate Article 370: Masoodi

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader and justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi has said that Indian parliament had no jurisdiction to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

Hasnain Masoodi who is former judge of the IIOJK High Cout in a media interview in Srinagar said, the President of India doesn’t have the powers to recommend the abrogation or even any change in any constitutional or the parliamentary guarantees.

“We are right now confronted with the serious threat to our identity, our rights and the special status guaranteed to us by the Indian Constitution itself through a parliamentary vote, which now has been illegally and unconstitutionally revoked and snatched from us,” he added.

“They lied to the people of India that special status is a roadblock in the infrastructural development of Jammu and Kashmir, by revoking this they will bring peace, have they brought peace,” he asked.

“Parliament has done it unconstitutionally and illegally. …the Governor, an appointee of the President of India, doesn’t have the powers to recommend any abrogation or even any change in any constitutional or the parliamentary guarantees.”

Masoodi said that National Conference is playing a pivotal role in the fight for empowerment and other rights of the people against the injustice meted out to them.

Like this: Like Loading...