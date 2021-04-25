JKMC leader remembered on martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) has paid glowing tributes to its founding leader, Shaheed Ashiq Hussain Khan on his eleventh martyrdom anniversary.

The JKMC Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Vice Chairman, Muzzaffer Ahmed and General Secretary, Sharifuddin in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said they with moist eyes and heavy heart remembered the invaluable contribution of Shaheed Ashiq to further the Kashmir cause and lauded him for his courage and conviction.

They said, the martyr was a renowned social worker of Sopore and was always there for those who needed his services.

“Ashiq Hussain Khan worked tirelessly to spread the awareness about the freedom movement and never rested till his last breath. He was a born freedom fighter and never succumbed to the pressures exerted by occupational forces and always exposed their ugly face which ultimately resulted in his martyrdom,” they maintained.

The leaders prayed for the eternal peace for the departed soul.

