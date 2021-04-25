Pakistan offers COVID-19 relief support to India

Islamabad, April 25 (KMS): As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and related items.

Foreign office spokesperson said that the concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic.

On the other hand Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his tweet said that in the wake of the current wave of coronavirus, Pakistan has officialy offered help to the neighboring country in good faith as we believe in a policy of humanity first.

