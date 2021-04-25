Pro-freedom posters reappear in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters and banners have appeared in different parts of Srinagar vowing that the struggle for freedom will continue till the implementation of UN resolutions.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Justice & Peace initiative (JKJPI), Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party (JKDJP),Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyat Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Justice League in Nowhatta, Batamaloo, Chattabal and other areas. They asked India to revert its decision of August 5, 2019 to maintain the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that India cannot prevent the Kashmiris from continuing their freedom struggle.

The posters and banners read, If India is so-called world largest democracy then it should prove it by listening to popular and true demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The popular demand is implementation of UN resolutions and restoration of Article 370 and 35A.

