Remdesivir injection, oxygen disappear from IIOJK hospitals

Kashmir Media Service

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Remdesivir injection, oxygen disappear from IIOJK hospitals

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Remdesivir injection and oxygen supply have become a scarce commodity.

Even a renowned doctor from Kashmir issued an appeal for help to get Remdesivir injection, prescribed for treatment of SARS-CoV2, for his brother admitted with severe symptoms of COVID-19 at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar.

A week earlier, a well known politician admitted at Soura hospital was prescribed Toclizumab for his severe condition following his positive test of COVID19. The family of the leader could not find the drug anywhere in Kashmir.

For an orchard farmer from Islamabad, currently admitted at SKIMS Soura, a few visits by his family to the numerous pharmacies outside the hospital for getting medicines that the doctor had prescribed proved futile. His oxygen saturation sometimes drops below 70 percent. Currently on nasal oxygen, his family, when they asked about his condition, got no answer from the doctor on duty. A day earlier, they had been rebuked for their inability to get the injections.

As Narendra Modi government is blamed for exporting Remdesivir and ventilators amid sharp rise in COVID19 cases, patients in India as well as IIOJK have been left at the mercy of the deadly disease. In IIOJK where the number of covid cases has seen exponential rise with hospital admissions going up five-fold in less than a month, the drug supply has suddenly become a crisis for hundreds of patients.

Many doctors working in COVID19 designated facilities have raised the issue with the administrations. “On some patients, we have tried many drugs, but without much use. We have seen Remdesivir and Toclizumab help in a few cases here but we can’t prescribe it now because we are left with a few vials here,” a doctor working in a Srinagar hospital said. He said it was difficult for patients to manage the drug from market owing to its exorbitant cost, apart from its shortage


