Shahzada Bano, Rafiqa Begum symbols of resistance: Aijaz Rehmani

Islamabad, April 25 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, while expressing grief over the deaths of Shahzada Bano, sister of JKPL Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, and Rafiqa Begum, wife of APHC leader Ayaz Akbar, has said that they along with thousands of other Kashmiri women are a symbol of resistance against the forcible occupation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

The statement said that the two families had a great role in the ongoing freedom struggle, while Shahzada Bano was also wife of Hurriyat leader Ghazi Manzoor Ahmad.

