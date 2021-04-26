Ali Raza asks for urgent release of IIOJK detainees from jails

Brussels, April 26 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed, has called upon the Indian authorities to immediately release all illegally detained Kashmiris in jails in view of ravages of the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement issued in Brussels, Ali Raza Syed expressed concern over the severe situation of rapidly rising death rate related to Covid-19 in India. He said, release of all Kashmiris prisoners is essential in order to save them from getting affected with the deadly virus in the different parts of India having less sources to fight this pandemic.

There are thousands of Kashmiri political leaders and pro-freedom activists in jails, mostly outside Kashmir at the moment. Many of them are illegally detained since India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

These prisoners include famous political figures such as Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Massarat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi and many others. Dr. Bilquies Shah, wife of Shabbir Shah and families of other Kashmiri prisoners recently called for early release of their beloved ones. They demanded that they should be released or at least to be shifted to jails nearby their homes in Kashmir. Even Rafiqa Begum, wife of Ayaz Akbar, illegally detained since 2017, has recently died due to stress over suffering of her jailed husband.

Ali Raza Syed called upon the international human rights organizations to put pressure on the Indian government to release all illegally detained Kashmiri leaders and activists. He said, immediate action of the international community is necessary for release of Kashmiri political and pro-freedom detainees from the Indian jails as the people in India are facing shortage of oxygen supply and medicines all over the country.

