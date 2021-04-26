Ali Raza asks for urgent release of IIOJK detainees from jails

Picture of the day

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Ali Raza asks for urgent release of IIOJK detainees from jails

Brussels, April 26 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed, has called upon the Indian authorities to immediately release all illegally detained Kashmiris in jails in view of ravages of the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement issued in Brussels, Ali Raza Syed expressed concern over the severe situation of rapidly rising death rate related to Covid-19 in India. He said, release of all Kashmiris prisoners is essential in order to save them from getting affected with the deadly virus in the different parts of India having less sources to fight this pandemic.

There are thousands of Kashmiri political leaders and pro-freedom activists in jails, mostly outside Kashmir at the moment. Many of them are illegally detained since India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

These prisoners include famous political figures such as Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Massarat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi and many others. Dr. Bilquies Shah, wife of Shabbir Shah and families of other Kashmiri prisoners recently called for early release of their beloved ones. They demanded that they should be released or at least to be shifted to jails nearby their homes in Kashmir. Even Rafiqa Begum, wife of Ayaz Akbar, illegally detained since 2017, has recently died due to stress over suffering of her jailed husband.

Ali Raza Syed called upon the international human rights organizations to put pressure on the Indian government to release all illegally detained Kashmiri leaders and activists. He said, immediate action of the international community is necessary for release of Kashmiri political and pro-freedom detainees from the Indian jails as the people in India are facing shortage of oxygen supply and medicines all over the country.


