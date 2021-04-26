APHC urges UN, rights bodies to prevent genocide in IIOJK

Srinagar April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the oppressive and suppressive measures taken by Indian fascist regime to kill the voice of the people for their inalienable right to self determination.

APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar equated the India’s hawkish approach towards Kashmir with Israeli military aggression on the Palestinian territory.

He urged the United Nations Secretary General and other world bodies working on human rights to impress upon India to stop genocide of the people of Kashmir. He said that India is using bilateral dialogue with Pakistan as political gimmick to divert the global attention from its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement maintained that the people of Kashmir have time and again defeated the Indian nefarious designs and shall never compromise their noble mission of freedom from Indian subjugation.

