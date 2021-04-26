Censorship & harassment of IIOJK journalists, others must end: WKA

Washington, April 26 (KMS): The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKA) has called upon the international community to unite in defense of Kashmiris’ human rights and freedom of expression as India has triggered a human rights disaster by attempting to silence media in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement issued by the World Kashmir Awareness Forum issued in Washington said, “There is no press freedom for Kashmir. The Indian government uses internet blackouts, police raids, and traumatic intimidation tactics on activists, journalists and civilians to crush dissent and shield its brutal military occupation and demographic engineering.”

At the same time, WKA said, the Modi regime’s followers employ virulent online harassment to silence and discredit those who speak out, study and report on Kashmir from abroad.

“What Indian authorities and their loyalists are attempting to silence is nothing short of a human rights disaster. The extrajudicial killings, torture, disappearances, displacement and sexual violence that Kashmiris endure must be brought to light and accounted for,” the statement said and added that access to widespread, reliable information is a matter of life or death for more than 13 million Kashmiris, and is essential in the struggle for a just solution.

“UNESCO first established World Press Freedom Day in 1991, recognizing that ‘a free, pluralist and independent press is an essential component of any democratic society. Thirty years later, it is unconscionable for India to declare itself the world’s largest democracy when it aggressively censors and retaliates against reporting on Kashmir,” WKA said.

“We, Kashmiris, implore the international community to unite in defense of our human rights and freedom of expression. This will require advocacy and bravery from the international press, and diplomatic commitment from the world’s leading democracies,” the statement concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...