Hurriyat forum concerned about detainees’ health reports in jails

Statement
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that it is greatly concerned about the health reports of Kashmiri political detainees in jails across India as Covid 19 pandemic rages to create havoc.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that as per family sources of prisoners, lack of even basic amenities inside the jails had led to serious health problems among the prisoners.

Quoting family sources of Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, who is in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, it said that he was very ill and showing all symptoms of COVID, including high fever, but the authorities were neither getting him tested nor taking him to hospital.

It said that it was extremely worrisome that political prisoners, who were also humans, could be treated like this. It added that silence of human rights organisations on the issue had led the authorities to show this indifference and inhumanity towards prisoners.

The Hurriyat forum deplored that Ayaz Akbar, who is in Tihar jail, was not released even for a day on parole despite repeated appeals to see his wife, suffering from cancer for past three years, till she breathed her last recently.

It said that political prisoners, youth, civil society members and even female political leaders continue to languish in jails for years without any case and proper judicial trial.

The forum also expresses strong resentment over the continued arbitrary house detention of its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq even in the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the lives of Kashmiri political detainees are under severe threat in Indian jails due to spread of coronavirus and demanded their immediate release.

He said that India was deliberately endangering the lives of Kashmiri political detainees as they were not being presented in courts. He said that India wanted to prevent the Kashmiri people from their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination but it would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Khawaja Firdous deplored that India did not allow APHC leader, Ayaz Akbar to participate in the last rites of his wife.

He appealed to the world community and the United Nations Human Rights Council to play their role in release of Hurriyat leaders and activist languishing in different jails of India and the territory. KMS—A


