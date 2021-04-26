IFJHRJK urges immediate release of Kashmiri prisoners

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) has expressed concern in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has endangered the lives of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different Indian jails.

The IFJHRJK in a statement in Srinagar, while demanding immediate release of all political prisoners said the the coronavirus epidemic has increased the risk to the health and safety of political prisoners.

Untoo said that many prisoners in Tihar jail have tested positive for the virus. “Many Kashmiri political prisoners are critically ill including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah and Farooq Ahmad Dar. If they get infected with the virus, it will be very dangerous for them.”

He said that the Kashmiri prisoners are not criminal but political prisoners. While murderers and criminals like SP Parihar and others can get parole and roam freely for over 6 years now, why cannot the political prisoners be allowed out on parole, he questioned.

Untoo said that Yasin Malik is on life saving medicine while Aasiya Andrabi is also on a number of medications adding that the Indian authorities should take into consideration their condition and release them immediately.

He urged the international human rights organisations, ICRC, European Union, UNOHRC, Amnesty international, HRW to impress upon Indian authorities to release the kashmiri prisoners in the wake of the raging pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...