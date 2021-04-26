JKEM aghast over killings, arrests in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations, killings and arrests in the territory.

A JKEM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar urged world human rights bodies to take notice of the worst situation in Kashmir. He said that the atrocities are being committed to suppress Kashmiris’ voice for freedom. The spokesman paid glowing tributes to the youth, recently killed by the Indian troops and reiterated to continue the freedom struggle till its logical conclusion.

The JKEM spokesman also condemned the continued unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists. He expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri journalists who are bravely reporting on Kashmir and said that the harassment of Kashmiri journalists and others betrays the frustration of the Indian authorities over Kashmir. He appealed to the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith.

The JKEM expressed grief over the sad demise of wife of Ayaz Akbar and sister of Mukhtar Ahmad Waza expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

