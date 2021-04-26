No talks with India sans Kashmir: Ali Muhammad

Islamabad, April 26 (KMS): Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has said that government will not hold talks with India sans Kashmir.

Talking to a private television channel on Monday, he said that Kashmiri people had given lot of sacrifices and Pakistan’s government had its principled stance on Kashmir.

He said, involvement of Kashmiri leadership, government of Pakistan and Indian leadership is must to make fruitful discussion on Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the plight of Kashmiri people at all important forums, he added.

Pakistan and India are nuclear power states and both the countries had intelligence level connection, he said. Pakistan could not step back on the Kashmir dispute, he remarked.

To a question regarding in-camera session of the parliament, he said, there is no harm to have debate on Kashmir by holding in-camera session.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to address the core issue of Kashmir with India for permanent peace in the region.

