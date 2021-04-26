PDP calls upon Modi regime to release IIOJK prisoners

Srinagar April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called upon the Modi regime to give up vindictive approach and release Kashmir political prisoners lodged in jails.

PDP in a tweet said, “While the pandemic is wreaking havoc across India & is consuming lives ferociously, one fails to understand what pleasure is the govt deriving out of inhuman & illegal incarceration of political prisoners who continue to languish in various jails in & outside of Kashmir.”

“It is high time that the government gives up on its vindictive approach towards the leadership of J&K and course corrects its decisions. We reiterate our demand for immediate release of all the political prisoners and those being held under detentions on other frivolous charges”, the tweet said.

