Shabbir Shah’s daughter launches online drive for father’s release

Srinagar April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, daughter of incarcerated Kashmiri resistance leader, Shabbir Shah has launched an online campaign seeking release of her father who has spent more than 33 years in different jails only for demanding the solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The 1st year college student, 19 years young Sehar Shabir Shah is also seeking release of other Kashmiri prisoners through her #FreeShabbirShah and #freepoliticalprisoners campaign. She is tagging not only world human rights organizations like UN Human Rights Council but also office of the PM of India and the President House. Due to continuous imprisonment of her father, Sehar Shabir has developed psychological problems.

Having spent more time in jails than any other political prisoner of the world “I felt always on meeting my father Shabbir Shah that his resolve for Kashmir has risen as it ever was,” says Sehar adding “despite hardships of a notorious jail inflicted on him he is a hard nut to crack standing all alone for a cause he started at the age of 14 and for the fact that the world around him is fast changing to suit its own interests.”

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) Chief, Shabbir Shah is undergoing imprisonment at Tihar jail, Delhi since July 2017 after he was abducted by the Indian investigating agency NIA from Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal vice Chairman Mushtaq Butt and General Secretary Abdul Hameed in a statement expressed condolences over the deaths of wife of APHC leader Ayaz Akbar and sister of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza.

