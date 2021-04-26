Shabbir Shah’s daughter launches online drive for father’s release

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Shabbir Shah’s daughter launches online drive for father’s release

Freedom Struggle Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, daughter of incarcerated Kashmiri resistance leader, Shabbir Shah has launched an online campaign seeking release of her father who has spent more than 33 years in different jails only for demanding the solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The 1st year college student, 19 years young Sehar Shabir Shah is also seeking release of other Kashmiri prisoners through her #FreeShabbirShah and #freepoliticalprisoners campaign. She is tagging not only world human rights organizations like UN Human Rights Council but also office of the PM of India and the President House. Due to continuous imprisonment of her father, Sehar Shabir has developed psychological problems.

Having spent more time in jails than any other political prisoner of the world “I felt always on meeting my father Shabbir Shah that his resolve for Kashmir has risen as it ever was,” says Sehar adding “despite hardships of a notorious jail inflicted on him he is a hard nut to crack standing all alone for a cause he started at the age of 14 and for the fact that the world around him is fast changing to suit its own interests.”

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) Chief, Shabbir Shah is undergoing imprisonment at Tihar jail, Delhi since July 2017 after he was abducted by the Indian investigating agency NIA from Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal vice Chairman Mushtaq Butt and General Secretary Abdul Hameed in a statement expressed condolences over the deaths of wife of APHC leader Ayaz Akbar and sister of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: