Shahid-ul-Islam tests Covid-19 positive in Tihar jail: Family

Srinagar April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the family of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Shahid-ul-Islam, lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, has urged the authorities to release him on humanitarian grounds as he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is also suffering from numerous ailments.

Shahid-ul-Islam’s wife told media in Srinagar that they had come to know that her husband had tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail and had been taken to some undisclosed destination. “He is already suffering from numerous ailments, including diabetes, and we are extremely worried about his well-being,” she added.

She said that her husband, Shahid-ul-Islam, always worked for peace and he should be released on humanitarian grounds. “We also request the people to pray to Almighty Allah for his well-being,” she maintained.

