Task force against employees gross violation of basic rights: Trade unions

Jammu, April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Co-ordination Committee of Trade Unions (JKCCTU) has expressed its serious concern over the Modi government’s decision to constitute a Special Task Force to curtail fundamental and basic democratic rights of employees.

In a joint statement issued in Jammu, JKCCTU President, Mohammed Maqbool and General Secretary, Gurmeet Singh said that invoking Article 311 (2) (c) arbitrarily and without enquiry is in gross violation of basic democratic rights.

They said that the constitution of Special Task Force under the said Article is nothing but to muzzle the employees’ voice and to hide the disastrous effects of the anti-working class policies adopted by the ruling class over the years especially during the Covid pandemic period.

The JKCCTU leaders said the government has not only failed to address the genuine demands of the working class especially the government employees but also has snatched away the basic economic and service rights of the employees like freezing of DA, refusing the burning demand of regularization of temporary workers and raising of minimum wages which has created widespread resentment among the lakhs of employees and workers.

The JKCCTU called upon all the employees’ trade unions leaders and the working class to make united resistance against this move.

