Task force against employees gross violation of basic rights: Trade unions

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Task force against employees gross violation of basic rights: Trade unions

Human Rights
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Co-ordination Committee of Trade Unions (JKCCTU) has expressed its serious concern over the Modi government’s decision to constitute a Special Task Force to curtail fundamental and basic democratic rights of employees.

In a joint statement issued in Jammu, JKCCTU President, Mohammed Maqbool and General Secretary, Gurmeet Singh said that invoking Article 311 (2) (c) arbitrarily and without enquiry is in gross violation of basic democratic rights.

They said that the constitution of Special Task Force under the said Article is nothing but to muzzle the employees’ voice and to hide the disastrous effects of the anti-working class policies adopted by the ruling class over the years especially during the Covid pandemic period.

The JKCCTU leaders said the government has not only failed to address the genuine demands of the working class especially the government employees but also has snatched away the basic economic and service rights of the employees like freezing of DA, refusing the burning demand of regularization of temporary workers and raising of minimum wages which has created widespread resentment among the lakhs of employees and workers.

The JKCCTU called upon all the employees’ trade unions leaders and the working class to make united resistance against this move.


