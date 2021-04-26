Two youth arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar April 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police on Monday arrested two youth in Baramulla district.

Police arrested the youth, identified as Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo and Akhtar Ahmad Mir, during a cordon and search operation in Boniyar area of the district.

The police spokesman said that the arrested youth were Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of mujahideen.

Meanwhile, Indian forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Natipora in Srinagar on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told media that a part of Natipora was brought under the siege and door-to-door search operation was launched. The identity cards of locals were thoroughly checked.

They said that police and troopers from 132 Battalion CRPF were part of the operation.

They said no arrests were made during the operation that ended on peaceful note.

