Australia suspends flights from India as COVID-19 outbreak explodes

Melbourne, April 27 (KMS): Australia will suspend incoming flights from India until the middle of May as the country experiences a soaring outbreak of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said flights will be suspended immediately until at least May 15 to prevent transmission crossing borders.

Repatriation flights for Australians still in India are being organised.

A relief package will be sent from Australia to India, which includes more than 500 ventilators and more than a million surgical masks.

Mr Morrison said indirect flights from India have already been paused by key transit hubs such as Doha, meaning those flights won’t be coming into Australia as usual.

Restrictions on people in Australia being able to travel to India were already in place. — Courtesy 9NEWS

