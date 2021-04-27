Avalanche kills two Indian soldiers in Siachen

Srinagar, Apr 27 (KMS): Two Indian soldiers were killed in an avalanche in Siachen area of Ladakh region in the Karakoram range.

The incident took place in sub-sector Haneef, Indian military sources told media men.

“The two soldiers could only be rescued and they succumbed to their injuries,” the military source added. Other soldiers and porters who were also in the area when the avalanche struck it are stable and out of danger, they informed.

The Siachen glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

Like this: Like Loading...