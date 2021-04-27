KMS special report: Catastrophe triggered by Coronavirus descends on India

#ModiHatedForCovidCrisis

Islamabad, April 27 (KMS): Catastrophe is descending on India as country’s new Coronaviurs infections hit a record peak of 352,991 new infections for a fifth day on Monday and 2,812 deaths— the highest single-day spike, so far. However, independent sources including a US-based organization Justice For All puts the actual figure of deaths over 10,000 a day due to Covid in India.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said, tally of Covid cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the India’s Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

People affected with coronavirus are unable to find sufficient hospital beds, access to tests, medicines and oxygen supply across India.

Indian Prime Minister Modi faces growing criticism both internationally and at home for failing to tackle the brutal 2nd wave of Coronavirus. Global leaders and press blamed Modi govt’s mistakes for India’s latest Covid crisis.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has urged the federal government to suspend flights out of India, describing the South Asian nation as the “epicentre of death and destruction”.

Mr McGowan on Tuesday said WA emerged from its snap lockdown with a $70 million hit to the state economy but no new locally acquired cases.

He said the state had recorded four new infections from returned travellers in hotel quarantine while raising concerns about the integrity of pre-flight testing conducted in India.

The New York Times writes that Modi leads India into viral apocalypse while a critical editorial piece by The Guardian listed the mistakes made by PM Modi’s govt amid the ongoing Covid crisis.

Thousands across India, too, are outraged after the Modi govt ordered Twitter to remove posts critical of its handling of the Coronavirus. The American microblogging and social networking service has confirmed that it took down dozens of tweets in India on the Modi government’s request. The revelation triggered sharp criticism against the BJP govt for focusing on social media censorship while the country is in the midst of a humanitarian disaster.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says BJP govt is responsible for the current crisis over oxygen shortages and lack of ICU beds.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said PM Modi failed to provide a sense of safety, direction and leadership during massive surge in Covid-19 infections.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said Modi has completely failed in controlling Covid-19 situation.

Modi govt’s decision to allow a major Hindu festival, Kumbh Mela in Uttrakhand state and mass election rallies in West Bengal proved Corona super-spreader. His critics say when the BJP govt should have focused on fighting the coronavirus, Modi was busy addressing election rallies.

