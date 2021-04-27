KMS special report: Catastrophe triggered by Coronavirus descends on India

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

KMS special report: Catastrophe triggered by Coronavirus descends on India

News
Kashmir Media Service

#ModiHatedForCovidCrisis

ImageIslamabad, April 27 (KMS): Catastrophe is descending on India as country’s new Coronaviurs infections hit a record peak of 352,991 new infections for a fifth day on Monday and 2,812 deaths— the highest single-day spike, so far. However, independent sources including a US-based organization Justice For All puts the actual figure of deaths over 10,000 a day due to Covid in India.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said, tally of Covid cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the India’s Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

People affected with coronavirus are unable to find sufficient hospital beds, access to tests, medicines and oxygen supply across India.

Indian Prime Minister Modi faces growing criticism both internationally and at home for failing to tackle the brutal 2nd wave of Coronavirus. Global leaders and press blamed Modi govt’s mistakes for India’s latest Covid crisis.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has urged the federal government to suspend flights out of India, describing the South Asian nation as the “epicentre of death and destruction”.

Mr McGowan on Tuesday said WA emerged from its snap lockdown with a $70 million hit to the state economy but no new locally acquired cases.

He said the state had recorded four new infections from returned travellers in hotel quarantine while raising concerns about the integrity of pre-flight testing conducted in India.

The New York Times writes that Modi leads India into viral apocalypse while a critical editorial piece by The Guardian listed the mistakes made by PM Modi’s govt amid the ongoing Covid crisis.

Thousands across India, too, are outraged after the Modi govt ordered Twitter to remove posts critical of its handling of the Coronavirus. The American microblogging and social networking service has confirmed that it took down dozens of tweets in India on the Modi government’s request. The revelation triggered sharp criticism against the BJP govt for focusing on social media censorship while the country is in the midst of a humanitarian disaster.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says BJP govt is responsible for the current crisis over oxygen shortages and lack of ICU beds.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said PM Modi failed to provide a sense of safety, direction and leadership during massive surge in Covid-19 infections.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said Modi has completely failed in controlling Covid-19 situation.

Modi govt’s decision to allow a major Hindu festival, Kumbh Mela in Uttrakhand state and mass election rallies in West Bengal proved Corona super-spreader. His critics say when the BJP govt should have focused on fighting the coronavirus, Modi was busy addressing election rallies.


