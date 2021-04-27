Concern about safety of detainees

Picture of the day

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Concern about safety of detainees

Corona catastrophe descends on India

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat organizations have called upon the United Nations and global human rights watchdog to impress upon Narendra Modi led regime to release thousands of Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails amid the ongoing cycle of death and destruction in India.

The APHC and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairman Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi and Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth and Justice League in their separate statements issued in Srinagar questioned the logic of keeping the detainees in jails while the world has itself admitted that India has become an epicenter of the deadly virus. They pointed out that the detainees are at high risk as around three hundred and fifty thousand Indians are getting infected with the Covid-19 on daily basis.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman deplored that the occupation regime is not paying heed to the calls for the release of the detainees; instead, more youth are arrested and put behind the bars where they are highly exposed to the coronavirus. The APHC said that while the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, Indian occupational forces are killing youth in the garb of double lockdown in the territory. It urged the UN and global rights bodies to send a powerful team to assess the situation in IIOJK.

A special report released by Kashmir Media Service has said that the catastrophe is descending on India as country’s new Coronavirus infections hit a record peak of over 3.5 lac new infections for a sixth day in a row. However, independent sources including US media and NGOs put the actual figure of deaths over 10,000 a day. People affected with coronavirus are unable to find sufficient hospital beds and oxygen supply. Prime Minister Modi is facing growing criticism both internationally and at home for failing to tackle the brutal wave of Coronavirus. The report citing the findings of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said that despite the Covid-19 ravages, India is the third top country in the world with regard to military spending.

Meanwhile, posters pasted on walls, pillar and poles in Srinagar, Pulwama, Islamabad and Badgam districts, today, by the activists of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League maintained that the Kashmiri people will not allow India to erase their identity and they will protect their unique civilization, culture and religion at all costs.

An Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at his camp in Banihal area of Ramban district. The number of suicides amongst Indian troops and police personnel rose to 501 in IIOJK since January 2007. In another incident, two Indian soldiers were killed in an avalanche in Siachen area of Ladakh region in the Karakoram range.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front paid glowing tributes to Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary, today.


