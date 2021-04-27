Concern about safety of detainees

Corona catastrophe descends on India

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat organizations have called upon the United Nations and global human rights watchdog to impress upon Narendra Modi led regime to release thousands of Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails amid the ongoing cycle of death and destruction in India.

The APHC and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairman Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi and Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth and Justice League in their separate statements issued in Srinagar questioned the logic of keeping the detainees in jails while the world has itself admitted that India has become an epicenter of the deadly virus. They pointed out that the detainees are at high risk as around three hundred and fifty thousand Indians are getting infected with the Covid-19 on daily basis.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman deplored that the occupation regime is not paying heed to the calls for the release of the detainees; instead, more youth are arrested and put behind the bars where they are highly exposed to the coronavirus. The APHC said that while the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, Indian occupational forces are killing youth in the garb of double lockdown in the territory. It urged the UN and global rights bodies to send a powerful team to assess the situation in IIOJK.

A special report released by Kashmir Media Service has said that the catastrophe is descending on India as country’s new Coronavirus infections hit a record peak of over 3.5 lac new infections for a sixth day in a row. However, independent sources including US media and NGOs put the actual figure of deaths over 10,000 a day. People affected with coronavirus are unable to find sufficient hospital beds and oxygen supply. Prime Minister Modi is facing growing criticism both internationally and at home for failing to tackle the brutal wave of Coronavirus. The report citing the findings of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said that despite the Covid-19 ravages, India is the third top country in the world with regard to military spending.

Meanwhile, posters pasted on walls, pillar and poles in Srinagar, Pulwama, Islamabad and Badgam districts, today, by the activists of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League maintained that the Kashmiri people will not allow India to erase their identity and they will protect their unique civilization, culture and religion at all costs.

An Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at his camp in Banihal area of Ramban district. The number of suicides amongst Indian troops and police personnel rose to 501 in IIOJK since January 2007. In another incident, two Indian soldiers were killed in an avalanche in Siachen area of Ladakh region in the Karakoram range.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front paid glowing tributes to Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary, today.

