India among top 3 military spenders despite corona ravages

New Delhi, April 27 (KMS): Despite the Covid-19 ravages across India, the military spending by New Delhi continues to soar as the country is ranked the third top military spender across the globe, revealed the data published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

At $72.9 billion, India’s military spending in 2020 was 2.1 per cent higher than that during 2019.

After the United States and China, India has been the third biggest spenders in 2020. The US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion, representing an increase of 4.4 per cent over 2019, while the spending by China grew for the 26th consecutive year, says the report titled “trends in world military expenditure, 2020”.

The military spending across the world that rose to $1,981 billion in 2020, registering an increase of 2.6 per cent as compared with figures for 2019 betrays the insensitivity of India in particular, which is getting ruined by Covid pandemic, and of global powers in general, towards the safety of the general masses from the deadly virus.

