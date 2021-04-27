India among top 3 military spenders despite corona ravages

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

India among top 3 military spenders despite corona ravages

Coronavirus Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, April 27 (KMS): Despite the Covid-19 ravages across India, the military spending by New Delhi continues to soar as the country is ranked the third top military spender across the globe, revealed the data published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

At $72.9 billion, India’s military spending in 2020 was 2.1 per cent higher than that during 2019.

After the United States and China, India has been the third biggest spenders in 2020. The US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion, representing an increase of 4.4 per cent over 2019, while the spending by China grew for the 26th consecutive year, says the report titled “trends in world military expenditure, 2020”.

The military spending across the world that rose to $1,981 billion in 2020, registering an increase of 2.6 per cent as compared with figures for 2019 betrays the insensitivity of India in particular, which is getting ruined by Covid pandemic, and of global powers in general, towards the safety of the general masses from the deadly virus.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: