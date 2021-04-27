Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

Srinagar April 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Ramban district.

The 28-year-old soldier, Asangeppa Madar, shot himself with his service rifle at R-Center Camp in Banihal area of the district.

Following the gunshot, the colleagues rushed towards him and found him in a pool of blood, an Indian army official said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

He said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been started.

The number of suicide amongst Indian troops and police personnel rose to 501 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

