Masood Khan for converting struggle for right to self-determination into int’l HR movement

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Masood Khan for converting struggle for right to self-determination into int’l HR movement

Muzaffarabad, April 27 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan, has stressed the need for converting the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination into an international human rights movement to make the voice of Kashmiri people more powerful.

Talking to a delegation that called on him in Muzaffarabad today (Tuesday) under the leadership of Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaq-ul-Islam and Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, he said a joint platform of political leadership exists in AJK and the same forum needs to be constituted at the national level. He said true sentiments of the Kashmiris for achieving the right to self-determination needs to be advocated by such forums at the international level.

Mushtaq-ul-Islam and Uzair Ahmed Ghazali apprised the President about the latest situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Alam Bhatt, and others lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK. They said that these political prisoners were faced with a serious threat to their lives due to an alarming surge in COVID-19 in India.

Earlier, talking to a London-based news web portal, the AJK President said the third wave of coronavirus has badly affected millions of people in India, and the death toll is rising with every passing day. He said the situation that erupted in India is alarming for not only the country itself but also for all neighboring and even distant countries. Keeping in view this situation, Pakistan not only expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Indian people but also offered cooperation and humanitarian assistance to the pandemic-stricken people of India.

In spite of all out oppression by the Indian government towards the Kashmiri people, Pakistan expressed solidarity with India which reflects a firm belief of the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on humanitarianism and human values, he said. “The government of Pakistan has formally offered humanitarian assistance to the Indian people to fight this lethal virus. The face of AJK and Pakistan is a humanitarian face. In this hour of suffering, we express solidarity with the people of India. We are practicing what we believe in,” he added.

President Khan urged India to follow into the footprints of Pakistan in terms of human values, and lift the siege of IIOJK which has been continuing for the last more than 600 days and provide relief to the Kashmiri people. “We expect the same spirit to be demonstrated by India by establishing a humanitarian corridor towards Jammu and Kashmir, the territory they have occupied. There should be humanitarian relief for the besieged population of IIOJK too,” he said.


