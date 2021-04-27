Restrictions in IIOJK in name of COVID pandemic flayed

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JMMM) has said that India has intensified restrictions on the pretext of coronavirus pandemic to kill and detain youth during cordon and search operations.

JKMM Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that while the world is battling the coronavirus disease, the Indian occupational forces are killing youth falsely labeling them as militants during siege and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed concern over the continued detention of thousands of Kashmiris including minors in various jails in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India and that instead of listening to the calls of international human rights organizations for the release of political prisoners, the Modi government is imprisoning dozens of people every day. He said that the lives of thousands of Kashmiris detained in jails were in danger due to coronavirus. Shabbir Ahmad urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as per its Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar urged India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute at the earliest opportunity, adding that the remaining issues would be resolved automatically. He also expressed condolences to Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Ghazi Manzoor over death of Waza’s sister and Manzoor’s wife.

Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth and Justice League in a statement said that the political prisoners booked by the NIA and ED under frivolous cases are being denied trial and their detention is being prolonged on one or the other pretext. The statement urged the world bodies and human rights organizations to take the serious note of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners.

Like this: Like Loading...