Restrictions in IIOJK in name of COVID pandemic flayed

Kashmir Media Service

Pro-freedom posters reappear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

Restrictions in IIOJK in name of COVID pandemic flayed

Restrictions
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JMMM) has said that India has intensified restrictions on the pretext of coronavirus pandemic to kill and detain youth during cordon and search operations.

JKMM Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that while the world is battling the coronavirus disease, the Indian occupational forces are killing youth falsely labeling them as militants during siege and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed concern over the continued detention of thousands of Kashmiris including minors in various jails in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India and that instead of listening to the calls of international human rights organizations for the release of political prisoners, the Modi government is imprisoning dozens of people every day. He said that the lives of thousands of Kashmiris detained in jails were in danger due to coronavirus. Shabbir Ahmad urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as per its Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar urged India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute at the earliest opportunity, adding that the remaining issues would be resolved automatically. He also expressed condolences to Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Ghazi Manzoor over death of Waza’s sister and Manzoor’s wife.

Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth and Justice League in a statement said that the political prisoners booked by the NIA and ED under frivolous cases are being denied trial and their detention is being prolonged on one or the other pretext. The statement urged the world bodies and human rights organizations to take the serious note of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners.


