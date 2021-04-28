Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Assam in India

New Delhi, April 28 (KMS): In India, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam and adjoining areas.

There were no reports of anyone being injured, but many buildings developed cracks, the Indian National Centre for Seismology said.

Structures like walls and brick kiln chimneys were damaged.

The tremors – two aftershocks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes followed within 9 minutes of the major one at 7.51 a.m. — had people rushing out of their homes.

Seismologists said the epicentre of the earthquake was 43 km west of northern Assam’s Tezpur town and at a depth of 17 km. The earthquake also hit the Bhutan.

