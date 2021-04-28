700% rise in Covid-19 cases, 220 deaths in IIOJK in April

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has recorded around 700 percent increase in Covid-19 active cases with 220 deaths in four weeks of April.

The rapid increase in active positive cases along with the steep rise in bed occupancy in top dedicated Covid19 hospitals and soaring positivity rate recorded in April poses a major challenge for the administration and people in the weeks ahead.

On Tuesday alone, IIOJK recorded 3164 new Covid19 positive cases and 25 deaths including 2134 cases and 10 deaths in Kashmir valley and 1030 cases and 15 deaths in Jammu region. This is the highest single day spike in the positive cases since the pandemic hit IIOJK in March 2020. The highest number of cases on April 27 were reported from Srinagar district –1144 followed by Jammu district where 489 cases were recorded.

“Cases are increasing at a faster pace and the percentage of patients who need hospitalization is also increasing, which poses a great challenge for the infrastructure and preparedness,” said Dr Salim Khan, who heads the department of community medicine at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

